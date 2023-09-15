Pets with Potential: Klick and Klack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking for a pair of cats who do everything together? Meet Klick and Klack!

The bonded pair was found as strays in Winooski.

The staff at the Humane Society of Chittenden County says the cats are basically mirror images of each other, and they walk around with their tails entwined and are just an absolute riot.

To learn more about Klick and Klack or any of the other pets waiting at the humane society for their forever homes, visit their website.

