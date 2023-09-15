Police say dangerous man on the run in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man connected to an attempted murder and who is considered dangerous is on the run in Bennington.

Bennington police say an arrest warrant was issued last week for Zachary Dumas, 37. He was on furlough when that warrant was issued.

Police say Dumas is wanted for attempted murder, as well as assault and robbery, but the details of those alleged crimes have not yet been released.

When officers got a tip Dumas was in a Bennington apartment Thursday, police say he dove out a second-story window onto a rooftop, across a garage and over a fence to avoid being captured.

He was tracked to a neighborhood on Booth Terrace and later on Middle Pownal Road.

A number of agencies established a perimeter using a helicopter and drone but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Anyone who sees Zachary Dumas is asked to call the police in Bennington at 802-442-1030.

