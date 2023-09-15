Senator Welch calls for more veterans protections from burn pits

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont’s junior Senator is trying to ensure more rights for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Senator Peter Welch is calling for the ‘Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act’ to be added to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act which outlines the budget for the Department of Defense.

The Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act builds on the Pact Act and focuses on finding alternatives to burn pits to dispose of waste.

