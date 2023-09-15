How to help
State reinstates license of nonprofit that serves disabled Vermonters

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit that serves adults in Vermont with developmental disabilities is now in good standing with the state.

Green Mountain Support Services provides employment, transportation, companionship and personal care to about 120 adults.

Earlier this year, state regulators temporarily stripped GMSS of its license to operate following concerns over leadership.

Champlain Community Services and the Vermont Care Partners Network stepped in to manage the organization.

This week, the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living redesignated GMSS. Leaders say this will provide stability and reassurance for families and vulnerable adults.

“Who have struggled I think through this time where they have wondered whether their supports need to change, will it be OK. Now, there’s that reassurance,” said Elizabeth Walters, the interim executive director of Green Mountain Support Services.

Going forward, GMSS says it is now setting up an internal process so they will be able to track the care of their clients.

