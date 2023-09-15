How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

They’re back! Street rods roll into Vermont for Northeast Street Rod Nationals

The National Street Rod Association's 29th Northeast Street Rod Nationals rolled into Vermont...
The National Street Rod Association's 29th Northeast Street Rod Nationals rolled into Vermont on Friday.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Street Rod Association’s 29th Northeast Street Rod Nationals rolled into Vermont on Friday. People from all over the world came out to show their love, passion and enthusiasm for cars.

“It’s beautiful up here and it’s quiet and it’s peaceful and we like that,” said Gerald Booth of New York.

That’s why Booth keeps coming back after 20 years.

From New York to Canada, the annual event brings together classic and custom car lovers for a fun experience.

Canadian visitor Debbie Purdy says it’s a labor of love.

“A lot of money, big investment and it wasn’t something we could do overnight,” she said.

More than 1,500 different cars including street rods, muscle cars, hot rods and more are on display at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

Dale Tyndall is visiting from New York to see his friends, but also to fulfill his passion for cars. Although he says it’s not all about the cars.

“It’s nice, the cars, but after a few days it’s just nice meeting all the people,” he said.

National Street Rod Marketing Director Craig Meads agrees.

“The people, you know, the people, everybody’s here to have fun and so it’s really pleasant to go to work every day and just deal with happy people,” Meads said.

Visitors enjoy numerous activities including manufacturers and distributors showing off their latest automotive parts and accessories.

The event continues throughout the weekend. On Saturday, it’s open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Sunday, it’s open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
Gage Capen
Vt. man arrested after skipping sentencing for plea deal in fatal crash
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM

Latest News

Montpelier’s district heat plant suffered minimal damage during the floods. And that has some...
Can Montpelier’s biomass heating plant help prevent future flooding woes?
What may be Vermont's most well-known corn maze finished second on a national list.
Vermont corn maze ranked 2nd in nation on national list
Law enforcement in Franklin County is rolling out a new tool used to subdue suspects using less...
Sheriff’s department unveils new tool to take down suspects with less lethal force
A nonprofit that serves adults in Vermont with developmental disabilities is now in good...
State reinstates license of nonprofit that serves disabled Vermonters