They’re back! Street rods roll into Vermont for Northeast Street Rod Nationals

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Street Rod Association’s 29th Northeast Street Rod Nationals rolled into Vermont on Friday. People from all over the world came out to show their love, passion and enthusiasm for cars.

“It’s beautiful up here and it’s quiet and it’s peaceful and we like that,” said Gerald Booth of New York.

That’s why Booth keeps coming back after 20 years.

From New York to Canada, the annual event brings together classic and custom car lovers for a fun experience.

Canadian visitor Debbie Purdy says it’s a labor of love.

“A lot of money, big investment and it wasn’t something we could do overnight,” she said.

More than 1,500 different cars including street rods, muscle cars, hot rods and more are on display at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

Dale Tyndall is visiting from New York to see his friends, but also to fulfill his passion for cars. Although he says it’s not all about the cars.

“It’s nice, the cars, but after a few days it’s just nice meeting all the people,” he said.

National Street Rod Marketing Director Craig Meads agrees.

“The people, you know, the people, everybody’s here to have fun and so it’s really pleasant to go to work every day and just deal with happy people,” Meads said.

Visitors enjoy numerous activities including manufacturers and distributors showing off their latest automotive parts and accessories.

The event continues throughout the weekend. On Saturday, it’s open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Sunday, it’s open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

