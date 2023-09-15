Town calls for order directing police to arrest Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Pawlet is now asking for stricter orders directing law enforcement to arrest the owner of an unpermitted paramilitary training camp.

The court battle against Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai has dragged on for years, and despite a judge ordering Banyai’s arrest earlier this year, it still hasn’t happened.

Now, a motion filed in environmental court on Friday calls for both the Rutland County sheriff and the Vermont State Police to make efforts to arrest Banyai.

The original arrest order expired earlier this month. It was issued by a judge after Banyai did not remove unpermitted structures from his property.

A new motion filed by Merill Bent, the attorney for the town of Pawlet, claims the town’s efforts to enforce its zoning bylaws have been frustrated for years by Banyai’s refusal to follow court orders. She wrote the town is frustrated by law enforcement’s inability or unwillingness to carry out the original arrest order.

The town is now calling for an order that does not expire, one that gives state police and the sheriff’s office permission to enter Banyai’s property to arrest him, and set a date for Banyai to turn himself in.

The court has set an Oct. 2 deadline for Banyai to respond to this motion.

I reached out to Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, who said Banyai believes he is in compliance with court orders and believes the arrest order should be thrown out.

As of now, there is no active arrest order for Banyai.

