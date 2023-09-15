How to help
Vermont actor shares his battle with cancer through comedy

Tim Kavanagh
Tim Kavanagh(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont actor and comedian has a full plate of projects, starring in numerous movies, Netflix shows and a one-man standup routine that dives into his personal life.

It may sound like a lot, but what’s even more impressive is that Tim Kavanagh is doing all of this while battling rectal cancer.

His standup puts a comedic spin on his cancer battle and brings people dealing with a similar diagnosis together.

“Many times they’ll come up to me... And they are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I could totally relate to this part of your show because something similar happened to me. However, I would never talk about it in public,’” Kavanagh said.

He uses the show to raise awareness about colon and rectal cancer, and part of the proceeds go to cancer organizations.

You can hear more from Tim Kavanagh including details about the movies he’s in-- like “Beetlejuice 2″-- Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me” on Channel 3.

