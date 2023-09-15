Vermont corn maze ranked 2nd in nation on national list

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - What may be Vermont’s most well-known corn maze finished second on a national list.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville was nominated as part of USA Today’s 10 best corn mazes to visit this fall.

The Vermont maze nearly took the top spot during the fan voting but fell just short.

The number one spot went to a family orchard in northern Maine.

Click here for the full results.

