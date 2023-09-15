How to help
Vermont National Guard celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is joining other military organizations across the nation in remembering prisoners of war and those missing in action.

POW/MIA Recognition Day is the third Friday of September every year. The Vermont Guard will be at Camp Johnson in Colchester at 11 a.m. Friday to honor the sacrifices made by prisoners of war.

Vermont ex-prisoners of war will be in attendance at the event.

