Vermont State Police honor troopers for bravery in annual awards ceremony

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police honored their own Friday in their annual awards ceremony for promotions and acts of bravery.

The awards presentation included honoring troopers who pulled a person from a burning car. The tense few minutes were caught on camera by the first responding troopers.

“Because he was conscious and he was in pain, you can’t ignore that and my plan was as long as he’s still alive, we were going to still do whatever we can to get him out,” Vt. State Tpr. Omar Bulle said.

Sgt. Todd Stackhouse and Tprs. Omar Bulle and Shawn Cavic pulled the person from the burning vehicle after a crash. Bulle said adrenaline took over.

“There isn’t much going through your mind is you see what you see and the action is I’m going to get this person out of this situation and that’s about it,” Bulle said.

Col. Matthew Birmingham said it’s important to honor lifesaving acts like this along with honoring all the family members who stand beside the state police.

“It’s truly heroic for them to put aside their own safety and to go and save lives like that is what we do every day and I couldn’t be more proud of what they do,” Birmingham said.

Gov. Phil Scott said he looks forward to the ceremony every year.

“We’re very fortunate to have you as public servants responding to the needs of Vermonters,” said Scott, R-Vermont. “I thank you for going above and beyond and I am very proud of how we as a state have conducted ourselves during challenging times.”

