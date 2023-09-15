Vermont wins funds to improve career opportunities for students with disabilities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program in Vermont is getting millions to help young people with disabilities transition from high school to adult life.

The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is getting a $10 million grant to help establish the Pathways to Partnerships Program.

The program is an effort through the U.S. Education Department which awarded nearly $200 million nationwide for similar programs. The goal is to ensure all students have a pathway to college or a career and to improve transition services for students with disabilities.

