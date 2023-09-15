How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont wins funds to improve career opportunities for students with disabilities

A new program in Vermont is getting millions to help young people with disabilities transition...
A new program in Vermont is getting millions to help young people with disabilities transition from high school to adult life. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program in Vermont is getting millions to help young people with disabilities transition from high school to adult life.

The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is getting a $10 million grant to help establish the Pathways to Partnerships Program.

The program is an effort through the U.S. Education Department which awarded nearly $200 million nationwide for similar programs. The goal is to ensure all students have a pathway to college or a career and to improve transition services for students with disabilities.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Gage Capen
Vt. man arrested after skipping sentencing for plea deal in fatal crash
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM

Latest News

The woman charged in connection with a crash that killed two Vermont teens has reached a plea...
Driver reaches plea deal in crash that killed 2 Vermont teens
People who missed the annual muzzleloader permit lottery have still got a shot at snagging one.
Antlerless muzzleloader permits leftover after VTF&W lottery
A New Hampshire senator is raising awareness for head injuries.
N.H. Sen. Hassan recognizes Concussion Awareness Day
Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is trying to help farmers build back stronger from flooding...
New bill would help farmers prevent erosion