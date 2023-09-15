Vermonters who live in FEMA trailers can buy them if they don’t find housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Survivors of this summer’s floods who will live in so-called FEMA trailers will be able to buy them if they are unable to find permanent housing.

This week, the Montpelier City Council gave preliminary approval to site 36 FEMA trailers at the Elks Club.

The trailers are approved to be in Vermont for 18 months while people find permanent shelter.

But if families are unable to find other accommodations, they will have to option to buy the mobile home.

A FEMA official said an organization could come in to manage what’s been placed and that could be done through donations to the organization. They anticipate having a better idea of what that looks like further down the line.

FEMA is also looking to set up temporary trailer sites in Lamoille and Windsor counties.

