VTSU first university to get outdoor recreation accreditation

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University students are climbing, skiing, and jumping to new heights as the school continues to grow it’s outdoor education program.

VTSU Lyndon is the only traditional university now accredited by the American Mountain Guides Association, meaning students will have the experience and credentials to participate in outdoor guiding and touring throughout the country right after graduation

Getting a degree in the great outdoors was a no-brainer for some VTSU Lyndon students, especially when rock climbing is in the curriculum.

“It’s kinda like my calling,” said VTSU sophomore Annie Walker.

“As somebody who didn’t exactly thrive in traditional school and liked to spend their time outside frolicking and playing and spending time in the woods, it was the right choice,” said VTSU senior Owen Duda.

Program coordinator Brad Moskowitz says 60 students are enrolled in the outdoor education, leadership, and tourism major now.

He said participation is steady even after the pandemic, the NVU merger, and the temporary threat of closure lowered enrollment.

Now, he says there’s never been a better time to get students outside.

“There is just more demand for people who want to learn how to rock climb and who want to learn how to go backcountry skiing,” said Moskowitz.

Recreation numbers increased in Vermont during the pandemic, and the industry is keeping up. In 2021 there were 14,582 outdoor recreation jobs in Vermont, showing a 17.6% increase in the workforce compared to 2020.

It’s these positions students are putting in work for.

“Outdoor ed takes more time than my other classes,” said Walker.

“Learn the professional development side of it so that way I could do it but manage the risk and make a career out of it,” said Duba.

With more people recreating, more jobs, and more activities, professor Dr. Brian Irwin says the industry emphasizes safety and preparedness more than ever.

“Everybody’s expected really to be trained in at least basic wilderness first aid. And that really takes a huge burden off the rescuers and the search and rescue community,” said Irwin.

Educators say students will graduate having met the standard needed for a professional setting in addition to their college education.

“It provides them the open door, a lot of our courses align with curriculum and provide students with membership and credentialing,” said Moskowitz.

And they say there’s no better place to start than the Green Mountain State.

“I think it’s unique, but it also provides an opportunity to exercise and practice all these like wilderness medicine skills, because you see every single type of emergency that you’d see anywhere in the world right here,” said Irwin.

