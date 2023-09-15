VTSU says fall enrollment numbers meet goal

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The newly unified school Vermont State University is reporting enrollment success for its first year.

Vermont State University says they were anticipating a dip in new student enrollment of about 15%.

The school says its 1,400 new undergrad students meet their target enrollment numbers.The school’s total enrollment is now more than 5,200.

VTSU says the new class includes over 50% first-generation college students and Pell-eligible students. They also tout 70% Vermonters and almost 20% students of color.

