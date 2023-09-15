WCAX’s Cat Viglienzoni among those competing in ‘Dancing with the Burlington Stars’ fundraiser

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final countdown to an event in Burlington on Sunday that raises money to help Vermonters with vision impairments.

Since May, six teams have been working on dance routines for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s annual fundraiser, “Dancing with the Burlington Stars.”

The event pairs a local community figure with a local dance instructor.

This year, our Cat Viglienzoni is on one of those teams-- Team Six.

In the video for the organization’s contest, her dance partner Eric Recchia explained why the mission of VABVI matters.

“My partner has an aging grandmother. Her and her husband are getting older but are very independent,” Recchia said. “Recently she had an eye thing where she temporarily lost her vision. And fortunately, it’s come back. But it made her very concerned about maintaining her independence.”

The money raised goes toward the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s services, which can help people with vision issues be more independent.

As for what style of dance the teams are doing, that’s a secret until Sunday’s performance. That’s at 6:30 p.m. at the Flynn in Burlington. Click here for more information and tickets.

