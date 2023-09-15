How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

WCAX’s Cat Viglienzoni among those competing in ‘Dancing with the Burlington Stars’ fundraiser

Our Cat Viglienzoni will compete in Sunday's "Dancing with the Burlington Stars," a fundraiser...
Our Cat Viglienzoni will compete in Sunday's "Dancing with the Burlington Stars," a fundraiser for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final countdown to an event in Burlington on Sunday that raises money to help Vermonters with vision impairments.

Since May, six teams have been working on dance routines for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s annual fundraiser, “Dancing with the Burlington Stars.”

The event pairs a local community figure with a local dance instructor.

This year, our Cat Viglienzoni is on one of those teams-- Team Six.

In the video for the organization’s contest, her dance partner Eric Recchia explained why the mission of VABVI matters.

“My partner has an aging grandmother. Her and her husband are getting older but are very independent,” Recchia said. “Recently she had an eye thing where she temporarily lost her vision. And fortunately, it’s come back. But it made her very concerned about maintaining her independence.”

The money raised goes toward the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s services, which can help people with vision issues be more independent.

As for what style of dance the teams are doing, that’s a secret until Sunday’s performance. That’s at 6:30 p.m. at the Flynn in Burlington. Click here for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Gage Capen
Vt. man arrested after skipping sentencing for plea deal in fatal crash
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM

Latest News

Fall tourists shop in downtown Woodstock.
Fall tourism picking up in the region
Just months after flooding devastated the village of Ludlow, many businesses say their doors...
2 months after devastating floods, many Ludlow businesses have reopened
The Vermont National Guard is joining other military organizations across the nation in...
Vt. National Guard holds POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony
A new program in Vermont is getting millions to help young people with disabilities transition...
Vermont wins funds to improve career opportunities for students with disabilities