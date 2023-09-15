BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a decent end to the work week this Friday even though our sunny skies became obscured by some clouds as we got into the afternoon. Those clouds were from the outer fringes of Hurricane Lee, which is closing in on the Gulf of Maine and the Canadian Maritimes.

As Lee moves closer to the northeast overnight, winds will be picking up out of the north. Lee will be having a major effect along the New England coast and much of the state of Maine through Saturday, with wind gusts as high as 65 mph, 1-4″ of rain, and ocean waves of 15 to 25 feet off the New England coast.

But farther inland, Lee will have minor effects - just those outer fringe clouds and breezy conditions out of the north, generally 10 to 20 mph winds with a few gusts over 30 mph. The wind will be just a bit stronger in some of the higher mountain peaks. If you have hiking plans up the hills, be aware of those stronger wind gusts, as high as 40 to 45 mph.

Virtually any rain with Lee will stay well to the east of Vermont and western New Hampshire.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days after Lee heads quickly out to the North Atlantic. There will be lots of sunshine with warmer temperatures.

Then a frontal system will move in from the west on Sunday night into Monday with some scattered rain showers, but nothing too serious.

After that system goes by, we are looking at a long stretch of delightful late summer weather for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be feeling very fall-like - in the 40s mid-week - but daytime highs will be rising through the low-to-mid 70s.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

