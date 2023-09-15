BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We have a nice, dry day ahead. There will be more sun in the morning than later in the day. High, thin clouds will move into eastern areas first, then western areas as Hurricane Lee continues to move north. Sunshine will become more filtered by afternoon, with thicker clouds by evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s to near 70.

Hurricane Lee will be closest to us on Saturday, but still passes well to our east. Coastal New England, Maine and the Canadian Maritimes will see the greatest impacts. Lee is forecast to make landfall somewhere between the Maine/New Brunswick border and western Nova Scotia as a tropical storm late Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Cape Cod all the way up the Maine coast, but we won’t see any major impacts around here.

The main thing you’ll notice on Saturday will be cloud cover and stiff northerly wind gusts. Most gusts will be in the 20 to 35 mph range, but there could be some gusts to 40 mph with higher gusts on mountain summits. It will be choppy on Lake Champlain too, so it won’t be the best day for boating or hiking. Rain isn’t a concern for us on Saturday. While some very light rain remains possible at times in far northern New Hampshire, maybe far northeastern Vermont, amounts would be minimal.

Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities though. Lee will be well to our northeast by then. We’ll see sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 70s by afternoon.

The only chance for widespread showers in the next week will be Monday. After that, high pressure builds in and it will be a beautiful stretch of September weather with a good amount of sun and temperatures in the low to mid 70s most days.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

