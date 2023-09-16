Experts warn Vermonters to test heaters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts are reminding us to test our home heating systems before the winter. This summer’s floods damaged many home and business utilities in Barre, Montpelier, Johnson and elsewhere. And some are making a decision of whether and how to replace their systems. But even if your home wasn’t affected by floods, experts are encouraging people to test your home heating system now. And if it’s not working get it fixed before the winter.

“All it takes is flipping it on and turning the thermostat. If your spend an hour and say whew it shot open the windows. You’ll burn a gallon of oil but you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you don’t have to make that emergency call in the middle of the night.” said Matt Cota

Vermont now has a statewide contractor registry where you can find an HVAC expert. We’ve got a link to the registry here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.