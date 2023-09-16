Stowe hosts ‘British Invasion’ Car Show this weekend

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The British have invaded Stowe. The town is holding its annual ‘British invasion’ car show this weekend.

“it’s just been a wonderful car.”

Casey Poupre got his car in 1984 and he’s been fixing it up ever since. He attended the ‘British Invasion’ car show before but this is the first time the car has made the road trip from the Adirondacks to Stowe.

“There’s a lot of preparation just to get the car ready to come here.” But the preparation and restoration is done with love.

Casey and his partner Susan both love British cars. ”I’ve always loved this car and this man. I love this car, it’s part of our history and it’s a gorgeous car” Said Susan O’Rourke, of Washington D.C.

They say they’re looking forward to see what the rest of the weekend has in store.

“We have our collection of Land Rovers that we’ve brought.”

Land Rovers from every year since the invention of the car. James Marci has collected and restored land rovers for over 20 years.

“That summer I met my wife and land rovers and we’ve been together ever since” Said Marci, of Saxton’s River. James has been attending the British invasion car show for decades -- and he says he’s just as excited for this one.

“This show really brings this brand to the fore, and it gives you the chance to see others here with theirs, and to show yours, and it’s just a great weekend, we’ve been doing it for decades.”

Faith Lamprey and Bruce Vild have run a British car club magazine since 1990.

“The invasion and our newspaper have kind of grown together, with the British hobby.” They started out with 11 clubs and now they have over 120 clubs.

As a vendor at the car show, they’re selling prints of cars while also giving out the magazine.

“Holiday cards with Santa in British cars. they’re very popular” adds Lamprey. They, like many others, love the community the event brings together.

The show runs both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00pm.

