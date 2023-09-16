TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge world’s fair is continuing this weekend. And if you are planning on heading there, don’t forget to bring an appetite. Like fairs across the region, Tunbridge showcases lot of animals along with the rides and games. But, there’s also plenty to eat. Fred’s foods has been setting up a popup restaurant at the fair for 50 years. Fred has passed on but now his daughter Teresa Rowe runs the show. And she brings a whole crew from Maine with her. The atmosphere at Tunbirdge is what keeps her coming back year after year.

“Because I’ve always loved Tunbridge. As I said it is beautiful here. We get a whole week with, I can’t get these people out here all year long so I just do one spot. They come every year. I’ve had some they’ve been with me for 20 years.” said Rowe

Saturday at the fair, the third shift band will be performing on the main stage as well as a Rolling Stones tribute band. A tractor pull kicks things off Sunday morning. The fair runs until Sunday afternoon.

