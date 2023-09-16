How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tunbridge World’s Fair

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge world’s fair is continuing this weekend. And if you are planning on heading there, don’t forget to bring an appetite. Like fairs across the region, Tunbridge showcases lot of animals along with the rides and games. But, there’s also plenty to eat. Fred’s foods has been setting up a popup restaurant at the fair for 50 years. Fred has passed on but now his daughter Teresa Rowe runs the show. And she brings a whole crew from Maine with her. The atmosphere at Tunbirdge is what keeps her coming back year after year.

“Because I’ve always loved Tunbridge. As I said it is beautiful here. We get a whole week with, I can’t get these people out here all year long so I just do one spot. They come every year. I’ve had some they’ve been with me for 20 years.” said Rowe

Saturday at the fair, the third shift band will be performing on the main stage as well as a Rolling Stones tribute band. A tractor pull kicks things off Sunday morning. The fair runs until Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that killed two Vermont teens has reached a plea...
Driver reaches plea deal in crash that killed 2 Vermont teens
Zachary Dumas
Police say dangerous man on the run in Bennington
Gage Capen
Vt. man arrested after skipping sentencing for plea deal in fatal crash
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Waltham

Latest News

Tunbridge World's Fair
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 9-16-23
What-to-do 9-16-23
file
Experts warn Vermonters to test heaters