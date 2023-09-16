Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Waltham

WALTHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened around 7:00 pm Friday in Waltham.

Officers say they responded to McKnight Lane after getting calls reporting a dispute between neighbors.

That led to a physical altercation and then shooting. When Police got there they say they found a woman dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is still in its earliest stages and no one is currently in custody.

They believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The body of the deceased woman will be taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the official cause and manner of death.

