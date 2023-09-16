How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hurricane Lee will bring some windy conditions on Saturday, but the worst of it will remain far to our east. The Maine Coast will get tropical storm conditions.

The outer fringes of Lee will keep skies cloudy on Saturday, though it will be the high, thin type. The only chance for rain will be New Hampshire, where just a few showers are possible. Otherwise, our region will be dry. The only minor impact we will get is some wind, especially in New Hampshire. Residents in Northern New Hampshire will have a north to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with some gusts to 50 mph possible. In Vermont east of the Champlain Valley, a few gusts to 40 mph are possible. Though this is nothing serious, a few power outages are possible in these areas. Breezy conditions can be expected in the Champlain Valley and New York. Lee will quickly move away from New England Saturday evening.

Sunday will be a decent day, with mostly sunny skies and a much less windy day. Highs will be in the mid 70s, making for a nice end to the weekend. A cold front will bring scattered showers Monday, but heavy downpours are not expected.

The week will feature beautiful fall-like weather, with a dry stretch Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Tuesday, then into the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

