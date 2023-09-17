Colchester celebrates local businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Colchester is sponsoring the Second Annual Corners Autumnal Market.

The market highlights different local businesses, food trucks, artists and more. The town doesn’t charge any fees or collect any of the vendors’ proceeds for the day allowing their work to have the spotlight.

The event features 30 vendors. Roughly half of them is returning from last year...about half of the vendors are Colchester-based residents or businesses and the rest are from Chittenden county.

“It’s a combination of getting our community together giving them a chance to get out,” said Economic Development Director Kathi O’Reilly.

Officials say approximately 500 people showed up, and they hope to do it again next year.

