Ferrisburgh Day festival ushers in fall

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Friends ushered in fall in Ferrisburgh with a September tradition.

The town’s annual Ferrisburgh Day drew crowds of all ages for some early autumn fun.

The event spanned Union Meeting Hall, the Ferrisburgh Historical Society, Cross Life Church and the Ferrisburgh Fire Department.

Music, food and drinks, crafts, a bouncy castle, facepainting and stuffed animals were some crowd favorites.

“I wanted to come here because my best friend was coming here and she said there were stuffies,” Eleanor Eddey-Pelles said.

Visitors say Ferrisburgh Day is a last summer hurrah and a welcoming of cooler weather.

Locals are gearing up for round two: hay rides, farm animals and more at Ferrisburgh’s Fall Family Fest on September 24.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.