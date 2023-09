CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Sap Bucket is staying in Northfield.

After a 7-7 tie at halftime, Norwich opened up the third quarter with 14 unanswered points to pull away from Castleton, to win the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket for the fifth consecutive time.

