Plattsburgh Harborside hotel update

Plattsbugh, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he does not know if the the common council will vote on a proposed harborside hotel project a third time. The hotel’s development agreement was tabled the first time it was introduced to the council due to concerns by some councilors over missing soil studies of the property on Dock Street. The agreement was brought again before the council a few weeks ago. With those additional findings, it was passed four to three - with Rosenquest providing the tie breaking vote. Then, days after the meeting, it was revealed that the vote was not legitimate, and that a super majority was required. Now, Rosenquest says he does not think councilors will change their mind on the project.

“The timing seems to be right. The right people were in the room talking about the opportunity to develop that waterfront hotel, the city, the region’s only waterfront hotel, and you know we have those couple councilors that do not see the benefit of that opportunity and I do not think they will.” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest

Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs and Jeff Moore voted against the hotel agreement because they do not believe the site is feasible for the project.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.