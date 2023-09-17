How to help
Rutland hosts sweet celebration for one very large dessert

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Rutland was packed with thousands of people looking to enjoy the second annual Whoopie Pie Festival in town.

People bought tickets which could be exchanged for a sample at one of the 13 vendors who showed up in a contest to see who has the best pie.

The tickets help the crowd determine which ones they like the most. And they also get a ballot to vote on their favorites. Then at the end of the day, the winners will be crowned.

A 770-pound whoopie pie made by the Dream Maker Bakers team from Killington was the festival’s focal point. After event attendees had their fill of the giant dessert, the rest went to local food shelves.

