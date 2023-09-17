Strafford man arrested after threatening staff at St. Johnsbury prison and hospital

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Strafford man is in custody this evening, after making threatening phone calls to a hospital and prison in St. Johnsbury and setting his camp on fire.

Last Friday, on September 8th, Vermont State Police say they received a report from the Northeast Correctional Complex that 37-year-old Edward Gallagher III had made multiple threatening phone calls to NECC staff throughout the evening.

Hours later, staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital told police they had also received multiple threatening phone calls from Gallagher.

On the morning of September 9th, Gallagher was arrested for arson after officers discovered he had made nearly 40 threatening calls to police and started a large fire that destroyed his encampment and caused risk to the public.

Gallagher was taken into custody shortly after… and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT, where he was held without bail.

On the 15th, he was cited separately to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the charges of Disorderly Conduct.

