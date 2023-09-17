How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Strafford man arrested after threatening staff at St. Johnsbury prison and hospital

File Image
File Image(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Strafford man is in custody this evening, after making threatening phone calls to a hospital and prison in St. Johnsbury and setting his camp on fire.

Last Friday, on September 8th, Vermont State Police say they received a report from the Northeast Correctional Complex that 37-year-old Edward Gallagher III had made multiple threatening phone calls to NECC staff throughout the evening.

Hours later, staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital told police they had also received multiple threatening phone calls from Gallagher.

On the morning of September 9th, Gallagher was arrested for arson after officers discovered he had made nearly 40 threatening calls to police and started a large fire that destroyed his encampment and caused risk to the public.

Gallagher was taken into custody shortly after… and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT, where he was held without bail.

On the 15th, he was cited separately to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the charges of Disorderly Conduct.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Dumas
Police say dangerous man on the run in Bennington
The woman charged in connection with a crash that killed two Vermont teens has reached a plea...
Driver reaches plea deal in crash that killed 2 Vermont teens
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Waltham
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Town calls for order directing police to arrest Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Annual Ferrisburgh Day
Ferrisburgh Day festival ushers in fall
Colchester Corners Autumnal Market
Colchester celebrates local businesses
48-year-old Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
48-year-old Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Fatal shooting investigation in Waltham