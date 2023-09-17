What-to-do: Sunday, September 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do this Sunday, September 17.

Rockfire is a unique combination of art, music, and fire. It celebrates central Vermont’s colorful granite heritage, and it’s all set in millstone hill’s abandoned quarries and granite industry ruins. The centerpiece event is firewalk - a three mile long procession lit by thousands of candles and luminaries with dozens of bonfires -- all leading to a variety of fire-lit art installations and six live performance stages.

This afternoon’s flood relief fundraiser brings together classical and jazz musicians and visual artists in our community, sharing their exceptional talents to raise funds for Vermont’s cultural sector creatives affected by recent flooding. All proceeds benefit the Vermont arts council’s flood relief grants. After the concert, join the artists for a reception and more music with the all night boogie band! This event is made possible in partnership with the U.V.M. school of the arts and the lane series, and the Vermont Arts Council.

It’s the final day of the Tunbridge World’s Fair. Starting at 9:00 a.m. see tractor pulling, and take part in plenty of fun for the whole family. There’s a steer contest, cattle and magic shows, sheep shearing and dancing. With fair food and lots of rides, you can enjoy some of the last days of summer in Tunbridge this weekend. Admission to the fair costs $15

