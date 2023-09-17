BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pleasant weekend, with just some wind on Saturday due to Lee. The start of the week will be gloomy with showers, then the rest of the week will feature amazing early fall weather.

A cold front to the west, along with a low pressure moving up along the coast, will bring scattered showers tonight and Monday. The showers could be heavier and more numerous in New Hampshire, depending on the track of the low. At this point, flooding isn’t expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s. Showers will continue Monday night, then taper off to more widely scattered showers on Tuesday. The best chance for any showers on Tuesday will be in northern sections. High temperatures will be fall-like, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the 40s. A few upper 30s are likely in the colder valleys.

Wednesday will be the start of the beautiful stretch of weather. That day will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny (a rarity this summer). It will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the low 50s.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, though it will feel more like summer with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. Even Sunday is expected to be dry, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.