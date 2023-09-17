BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lee had very little impact on our region, except for some locations getting wind gusts around 30 mph. High pressure will settle in for a very pleasant Sunday. It will be mostly sunny, with increasing high clouds late in the day. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 70s, with a light wind. Enjoy. A cold front will then bring scattered showers Sunday night and Monday. Models are hinting at a low pressure riding along the front and bringing more significant rain Monday night, especially south and east of the Champlain Valley. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Some showers will linger into Tuesday morning, then it will become partly sunny and fall-like, with highs in the 60s. Lows will be chilly, dipping into the 40s, with a few 30s in spots like Saranac Lake (becoming more common given we’re halfway through September).

The rest of the week will have a beautiful stretch of weather, with plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Saturday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s, then it will reach the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Fall officially arrives on Saturday, and it will feel more like summer with highs in the upper 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.

