Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty in court

Zachary Dumas
Zachary Dumas(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of attempted murder pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Police say Zachary Dumas, 37, tried to strangle a woman earlier this month when she wouldn’t give him money to buy drugs.

It happened while Dumas was on furlough, leading to a weeklong search to take him into custody.

Police say he avoided being captured a few times, including by jumping out a second-story window.

Bennington police captured him over the weekend.

Dumas will continue to be held without bail.

