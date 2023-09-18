Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty in court
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of attempted murder pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.
Police say Zachary Dumas, 37, tried to strangle a woman earlier this month when she wouldn’t give him money to buy drugs.
It happened while Dumas was on furlough, leading to a weeklong search to take him into custody.
Police say he avoided being captured a few times, including by jumping out a second-story window.
Bennington police captured him over the weekend.
Dumas will continue to be held without bail.
