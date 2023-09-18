Biden Administration approves flood relief resources for New Hampshire counties

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - More flood relief unlocked for some New Hampshire counties thanks to a new disaster declaration.

The New Hampshire delegation write a letter to President Biden asking for the declaration to open federal relief resources.

The Biden Administration approved a disaster declaration for five counties in the Granite State, including Coos, Carroll, and Sullivan counties.

The congressional delegation says the funding is vital to small communities who struggle to foot the bill for flood recovery.

