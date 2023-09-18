How to help
Burlington armed robbery suspect who triggered manhunt faces new charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington armed robbery suspect who eluded police for more than a week using various forms of stolen transportation now faces new charges.

We told you about Eric Edson, 52, earlier this month. He’s accused of a number of charges, including assault and robbery with a weapon, and eluding police by bike, boat, tractor, dump truck, kayak and car.

Now, Vermont state police have connected him to the theft of a trailer from a worksite in Cambridge, which they say he took just a day before he was caught.

Police say they pursued Edson in the truck and trailer on Route 15 but stopped the chase for safety reasons. The trailer was abandoned in Westford the next day and Edson was caught hours later in Georgia.

He’s still being held without bail.

