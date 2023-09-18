How to help
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne speaks about the four people found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday night. (WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

