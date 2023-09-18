‘Dancing with the Burlington Stars’ takes over Flynn raise money for visually impaired

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, six teams have been working on dance routines for an event that raises money to help Vermonters with vision impairments.

It’s the annual “Dancing with the Burlington Stars " fundraiser! And Sunday was the night contestants hit the stage.

The event is hosted by the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Local community figures are paired with a local dance instructor and work on creative choreography and fundraising.

This year, our Cat Viglienzoni was on one of those teams, Team 6.

The money raised goes towards the association’s services which can help people with vision issues become more independent.

Team 4, made up of grand isle state’s attorney Doug Disabito and Liza Matton Mercy ended up taking 1st place with most votes.

