How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Dancing with the Burlington Stars’ takes over Flynn raise money for visually impaired

Dancing with the Burlington Stars 2023
Dancing with the Burlington Stars 2023(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, six teams have been working on dance routines for an event that raises money to help Vermonters with vision impairments.

It’s the annual “Dancing with the Burlington Stars " fundraiser! And Sunday was the night contestants hit the stage.

The event is hosted by the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Local community figures are paired with a local dance instructor and work on creative choreography and fundraising.

This year, our Cat Viglienzoni was on one of those teams, Team 6.

The money raised goes towards the association’s services which can help people with vision issues become more independent.

Team 4, made up of grand isle state’s attorney Doug Disabito and Liza Matton Mercy ended up taking 1st place with most votes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Waltham
Zachary Dumas
Police say dangerous man on the run in Bennington
48-year-old Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
file
Experts warn Vermonters to test heaters
The Great Vermont Corn Maze is currently in the running for the best corn maze in America.
Vermont corn maze ranked 2nd in nation on national list

Latest News

Courtesy Vermont Agency of Agriculture
Vermont 4-H teams make big showing at Big E
The small business has a variety of different items ranging from glass to French designs, but...
Pittsford barn full of unique treasures
Families and friends of fallen first responders came together at the Fire and Police Academy in...
Fallen emergency responders honored in Pittsford
20th annual Tam Trek
People in Middlebury fundraise to keep town’s trails vibrant