Heastie announces new funding for North Country indoor sports facility

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited the North Country on Monday to announce new...
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited the North Country on Monday to announce new funding for a new indoor sports facility in Malone.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited the North Country on Monday to announce new funding for a new indoor sports facility in Malone.

Heastie says more than $3 million will go toward the project at the Malone Memorial Recreational Park. Plans include building a three-lane pool and a splash pad.

Leaders in Malone say the park has become busier in recent years, with more kids gravitating toward the recreation center.

Heastie says improving recreational opportunities for kids has been a priority for lawmakers since the end of the pandemic.

“I think throughout COVID, open spaces, safe places for our kids is something we have tried to invest more in as we have gone all around the state, improving our parks, things like this. So, I think this is absolutely a wonderful project and something that people should be able to use all year round,” said Heastie, D-N.Y. Assembly Speaker.

Heastie says an additional $100,000 will be used to install heating in one of the park’s buildings.

