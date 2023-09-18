How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care center where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.

The owner of the day care center, however, maintained she had no knowledge of the presence of the highly-potent opioid, which sickened three other young children, including an 8-month-old girl who tested positive for fentanyl use.

Grei Mendez, a 36-year-old who operated the Divino Niño day care inside a Bronx apartment, pleaded not guilty on Sunday to murder charges in the death of Nicholas Dominici. A man who rented a room inside the Bronx apartment, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, is awaiting arraignment on the same set of charges.

Police said they recovered approximately one kilogram of fentanyl, along with a press device used to combine the drug with other narcotics, inside the closet of a hallway connected to the apartment. A second press was located inside the adjoining room occupied by Brito, according to a criminal complaint.

An attorney for Mendez, Andres Aranda, said his client lived above the day care center and rented out a room to Brito, her husband’s cousin, for $200 per month.

“Apparently when the day care was not open, people came in and out of the apartment,” Aranda said.

Friday was a “normal day” inside the day care center, with Mendez bringing the children upstairs, reading and cooking for them, then putting them to sleep, he said. But when Dominici didn’t wake up from his nap, she became terrified, calling 911 and shouting for neighbors, her lawyer said.

Mendez, who also works as a home health aide, was sent to Rikers Island without bail following an arraignment Sunday night. Brito is due to appear in court on Monday afternoon. A message left with Brito’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

The day care facility opened in January of this year. It passed both of its inspections, authorities said, including a surprise visit made by inspectors earlier this month.

When emergency personnel arrived at the apartment on Friday afternoon, they discovered Dominici, as well an 8-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, showing signs of opioid intoxication. Medics administered Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, to all three, helping to counter the symptoms of the 8-month-old and 2-year-old.

Dominici was pronounced dead at a hospital in the Bronx later that day.

A fourth child who had attended the day care was taken to a hospital by her mother after showing signs of opioid exposure, including shortness of breath and unresponsiveness.

It remains unclear how the children may have been exposed to the drugs. Dominici’s cause and manner of death are pending further study, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, has become a primary driver of soaring overdose deaths both nationally and in New York City. Illegally-made fentanyl is often added to other drugs, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, to increase its potency.

Unintentional drug overdoses among children are also on the rise, with opioids the most common substance contributing to fatal poisoning of kids.

In the overwhelming majority of cases, children were found to have orally ingested the substance, rather than touching or inhaling it in the air, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
File Image
Strafford man arrested after threatening staff at St. Johnsbury prison and hospital
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
Whoopie Pie Festival
Rutland hosts sweet celebration for one very large dessert

Latest News

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
Russell Brand gigs postponed, police probe complaint after media aired sexual assault allegations