New Hampshire man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday

Wentworth, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday.

It happened at around 11:50 a.m. in Wentworth. The rider was identified as 61-year-old Christian Link Jr. of Plymouth.

First responders say they believe link’s motorcycle went down while he was navigating a left turn causing him to be ejected.

Link was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

No passengers or other vehicles were involved in the crash and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact authorities.

