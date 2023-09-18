People in Middlebury fundraise to keep town’s trails vibrant

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury residents ran for their trails Sunday.

Race bibs came in all sizes at the 20th annual Tam Trek. The race spans several town trails and all funds go toward their maintenance.

Hardcore runners hit pavement for the 19-mile loop and 10k, while the smaller crowd set off for the 2-mile family fun run.

“I like to like run, but this is like so much fun,” Ferdinand Kelly-Smith of Middlebury said. “I’m just like so excited.”

Event coordinators say the run brings in over half of the $25 thousand yearly price tag for trail maintenance.

Runners were met at the finish line with music, raffle prizes and a buffet.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.