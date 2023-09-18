Pittsford barn full of unique treasures

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - 25 years ago, David Lacombe and his wife bought a barn and turned it into an antique store known as the perfect image antiques and decor in Pittsford.

The small business has a variety of different items ranging from glass to French designs, but the store specializes in mirrors.

Lacombe says he loves the way his unique finds allow him to meet new people.

“meeting all the people, either affiliated with the antiques and it’s just a lot of fun, wherever we travel we pick,” said The Perfect Image Co-Owner David Lacombe.

Lacombe says collecting antiques with his wife and knowing his finds get a new life in people’s homes is a priceless experience.

