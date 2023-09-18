How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pittsford barn full of unique treasures

The small business has a variety of different items ranging from glass to French designs, but...
The small business has a variety of different items ranging from glass to French designs, but the store specializes in mirrors.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - 25 years ago, David Lacombe and his wife bought a barn and turned it into an antique store known as the perfect image antiques and decor in Pittsford.

The small business has a variety of different items ranging from glass to French designs, but the store specializes in mirrors.

Lacombe says he loves the way his unique finds allow him to meet new people.

“meeting all the people, either affiliated with the antiques and it’s just a lot of fun, wherever we travel we pick,” said The Perfect Image Co-Owner David Lacombe.

Lacombe says collecting antiques with his wife and knowing his finds get a new life in people’s homes is a priceless experience.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Waltham
Zachary Dumas
Police say dangerous man on the run in Bennington
48-year-old Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
file
Experts warn Vermonters to test heaters
The Great Vermont Corn Maze is currently in the running for the best corn maze in America.
Vermont corn maze ranked 2nd in nation on national list

Latest News

Dancing with the Burlington Stars 2023
‘Dancing with the Burlington Stars’ takes over Flynn raise money for visually impaired
Courtesy Vermont Agency of Agriculture
Vermont 4-H teams make big showing at Big E
Families and friends of fallen first responders came together at the Fire and Police Academy in...
Fallen emergency responders honored in Pittsford
20th annual Tam Trek
People in Middlebury fundraise to keep town’s trails vibrant