Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on Sunday.

Officers say it happened around 10 p.m.

They found the man in the park with the machete and say he identified himself as the “son of God” and the machete as the “blade of Jesus.”

Police say they know the man from previous run-ins but they did not release his name.

They say he handed over the machete to officers, along with a compound bow and arrows he had.

Police say the alleged victim was not present to report the incident, so no charges have been filed.

Police continue to investigate.

