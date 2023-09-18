Sanders: Auto workers strike speaks to anger Americans feel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking out as the strike by auto workers enters its fourth day.

Negotiations are underway but there are no signs a breakthrough is near.

The workers want a 36% raise but automakers are only offering about 20%.

“The fact that CEOs are now making 400 times more than their average worker. The fact that we have three people on top who own more wealth than the bottom half of America. The fact that during the last 50 years, the wages, the weekly wages of the average American worker are lower today than they were back then-- it speaks to the anger that the American people are feeling and what this strike is about,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

President Biden sent a team to Detroit to help with the negotiations.

Local car dealers are worried about the impacts on their bottom lines if the strike continues.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.