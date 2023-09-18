How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sanders: Auto workers strike speaks to anger Americans feel

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking out as the strike by auto workers enters its fourth day.

Negotiations are underway but there are no signs a breakthrough is near.

The workers want a 36% raise but automakers are only offering about 20%.

“The fact that CEOs are now making 400 times more than their average worker. The fact that we have three people on top who own more wealth than the bottom half of America. The fact that during the last 50 years, the wages, the weekly wages of the average American worker are lower today than they were back then-- it speaks to the anger that the American people are feeling and what this strike is about,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

President Biden sent a team to Detroit to help with the negotiations.

Local car dealers are worried about the impacts on their bottom lines if the strike continues.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
File Image
Strafford man arrested after threatening staff at St. Johnsbury prison and hospital
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
Whoopie Pie Festival
Rutland hosts sweet celebration for one very large dessert

Latest News

Eric Edson
Burlington armed robbery suspect who triggered manhunt faces new charges
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking out as the strike by auto workers enters its fourth day.
Sanders: Auto workers strike speaks to anger Americans feel
A Burlington armed robbery suspect who eluded police for more than a week now faces new charges.
Burlington armed robbery suspect who triggered manhunt faces new charges
Help wanted sign
New York employers must include pay rates in job ads under new state law