How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sen. Welch pushes Credit Card Competition Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Welch is taking aim at credit card fees.

Welch spoke on the senate floor to urge his colleagues to pass the Credit Card Competition Act.

The goal of the act is to increase competition in the credit card market to bring down costs for small businesses.

According to Welch, a recent report says that the two companies in the market, Visa and Mastercard, have increased fees for merchants and customers.

“Where there is a monopoly—or in this case a duopoly—and there’s this massive pricing power that Visa and Mastercard have, they’re doing what monopolies do and duopolies do: they abuse that pricing power and they stick it to our merchants. It was $33 billion in charges, it’s $93 billion in charges now,” said Welch.

Welch says the government needs to be doing more to protect american consumers and vendors for rising fees.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
File Image
Strafford man arrested after threatening staff at St. Johnsbury prison and hospital
Whoopie Pie Festival
Rutland hosts sweet celebration for one very large dessert
file
Experts warn Vermonters to test heaters
Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association
Giant pumpkins weighed for the win in Colchester

Latest News

Senator Welch is taking aim at credit card fees.
Sen. Welch pushes Credit Card Competition Act
FILE
Biden Administration approves flood relief resources for New Hampshire counties
More flood relief unlocked for some New Hampshire counties thanks to a new disaster declaration.
Biden Administration approves flood relief resources for New Hampshire counties
Bennington Police have arrested a fugitive who they say is connected to an attempted murder.
Update: Bennington police capture fugitive