South Burlington pedestrian bridge over I-89 on track to open at end of 2026

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89 in South Burlington is on track to be ready for use by the end of 2026.

The project, which has been in the works for years, is aimed at making it easier for pedestrians and bikers to cross over the interstate without having to navigate the busy section of Williston Road where drivers exit and enter the interstate. Currently, there are multiple crosswalks along there that pedestrians and cyclists must contend with to travel between South Burlington and nearby Burlington.

“So it’s really exciting to be working on a separated green, separated ATA-accessible facility that will also be really beautiful and an asset to our community,” said Ilona Blanchard, the South Burlington Community Development director.

They are currently completing construction plans for the bridge, which will be located at Exit 14, and will be putting the project out to bid soon.

