Update: Bennington police capture fugitive

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police have arrested a fugitive who they say is connected to an attempted murder.

Officers say they’ve been tracking Zachary Dumas, 37, since he went on the run on Sept. 8.

He was wanted for attempted murder, as well as assault and robbery.

On Sunday, at around 6:45 p.m. the Bennington Police Department received a tip that Dumas was seen riding a bicycle in the area of Gage St and Division Pl. in Bennington

Police learned Dumas frequented a residence at 3 Division Pl. And after observing Dumas inside, authorities surrounded the house.

Dumas exited a window on the second story of the home and was on the roof for a period of time before he retreated back inside when he realized the residence was surrounded.

A search warrant was issued, giving police authority to enter the building.

Along with Bennington Police, the Vermont State Police, Bennington Fire Department, and other law enforcement agencies positioned themselves around the residence with floodlights while a tactical team entered the building with K-9 units.

Police say entrance was delayed as Dumas had fortified the doors to the home, but he was brought into custody minutes after they got inside.

Dumas is being held without bail at Marble Valley Correctional facility, pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday.

--Previous Story: Police say dangerous man on the run in Bennington

