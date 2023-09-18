UVM women’s hockey ranked 12th in USCHO preseason poll

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Expectations will once again be high for UVM women’s hockey with the season set to begin in a little under two weeks. Vermont was picked 12th in the US College Hockey Online preseason poll, the Cats one of three Hockey East squads to feature among the top 15 nationally.

Vermont first appeared in the rankings late in the 2021-22 season and spent virtually the entire year ranked in the top 15 last Winter. The Cats bring back a lot of talent but also lose the program’s all-time leading scorer in Theresa Schafzahl.

UVM will play eight games against ranked teams this season, three each against #5 Northeastern and #14 Providence in conference play plus two against #9 Clarkson to open the regular season October 6th and 7th.

