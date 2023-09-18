How to help
Vermont 4-H teams make big showing at Big E

Courtesy Vermont Agency of Agriculture
(Vermont Agency of Agriculture)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s 4-H teams made a strong showing at the 2023 Big E in Massachusetts.

This year they held a combined 4-H, post-secondary and inter-collegiate dairy judging contest inside the historic colosseum on the fairgrounds.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture announcing that Vermont’s 4-H dairy cattle judging teams finished 2nd and 4th overall.

According to UVM’s program, the “4-H judging encourages social skills, problem solving skills, public speaking skills and the ability to defend one’s beliefs.”

