Vermont 4-H teams make big showing at Big E

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s 4-H teams made a strong showing at the 2023 Big E in Massachusetts.

This year they held a combined 4-H, post-secondary and inter-collegiate dairy judging contest inside the historic colosseum on the fairgrounds.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture announcing that Vermont’s 4-H dairy cattle judging teams finished 2nd and 4th overall.

According to UVM’s program, the “4-H judging encourages social skills, problem solving skills, public speaking skills and the ability to defend one’s beliefs.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.