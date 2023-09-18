How to help
Vermont State Colleges System chancellor stepping down

Sophie Zdatny - File photo
Sophie Zdatny - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System is stepping down.

Sophie Zdatny says she will be done at the end of the year.

She’s been with the system for nine years. Zdatny says she’s proud of the work that’s been done.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve undertaken together to stabilize the Vermont State Colleges and to set it on the path of transformation to ensure public higher education remains accessible and affordable in Vermont’s rural communities for generations to come,” Zdatny said in a statement.

The board chair says they’re beginning the process of finding Zdatny’s replacement.

