BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a cool, grey, and wet start to the last week of summer. A slow-moving low pressure system is crawling across the northeast, so there will still be more showers as we go through the overnight hours and into the day on Tuesday. The focus of the showers on Tuesday will be mainly in our northern areas. The “slow low” will finally go on Tuesday night. Skies will clear, and after some patchy fog on Wednesday morning, the rest of the day will feature lots of sunshine, which will bring our temperatures back up closer to 70 degrees.

The last full days of summer will be on Thursday & Friday, and it will certainly look & feel like it. Skies will be as sunny as can be and temperatures will be climbing into the mid-70s.

Fall officially begins at 2:50 AM on Saturday morning. That first day of fall will be a beauty with a continuation of that sunny weather and warm temperatures.

There is a chance for showers, finally, on Sunday & Monday.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the upcoming delightful weather this week! -Gary

