How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a cool, grey, and wet start to the last week of summer. A slow-moving low pressure system is crawling across the northeast, so there will still be more showers as we go through the overnight hours and into the day on Tuesday. The focus of the showers on Tuesday will be mainly in our northern areas. The “slow low” will finally go on Tuesday night. Skies will clear, and after some patchy fog on Wednesday morning, the rest of the day will feature lots of sunshine, which will bring our temperatures back up closer to 70 degrees.

The last full days of summer will be on Thursday & Friday, and it will certainly look & feel like it. Skies will be as sunny as can be and temperatures will be climbing into the mid-70s.

Fall officially begins at 2:50 AM on Saturday morning. That first day of fall will be a beauty with a continuation of that sunny weather and warm temperatures.

There is a chance for showers, finally, on Sunday & Monday.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the upcoming delightful weather this week! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waltham woman was fatally shot Friday night during a dispute with neighbors.
Waltham community reacts after shooting leaves woman dead
Authorities in Maine say a man who was reported missing has been found trapped in his pickup...
Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
File Image
Strafford man arrested after threatening staff at St. Johnsbury prison and hospital

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The latest update from the WCAX Weather Team.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast